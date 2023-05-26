LANNWS-05-27-23 KNIGHT MEM DAY COL

Watermelon Salsa, a sweet twist on a classic summer salsa, is a refreshing addition to any backyard barbecue. It would also be great on fish tacos.

 Melanie Knight

Memorial Day kicks off the summer season. It begins the roller-coaster ride of searing hot days and late nights. As an adult, it makes me wonder why I don’t have a backyard pool or a pontoon boat. But as an adult, I am also old enough to know those things cost a lot of money, and are also an incredible amount of work!

As a kid, our summers were simple: running through the sprinklers, eating juicy watermelon and catching fireflies by the bonfire.

