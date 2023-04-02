Indian Fusion Grill and Bar is the first Indian food restaurant in Lancaster County, founded and co-owned by four friends.
Mohammed Shadab Alam, Abishek Yadav, Sachin Salian and Atul Pagare opened Indian Fusion on Jan. 20 after all working at a different Indian restaurant in Concord, N.C., shortly after graduating from a university in India.
“Our restaurant specializes in blending traditional Indian flavors with other international cuisines to create dishes that are both familiar and exciting,” Yadav said. “Our menu offers something for everyone.”
Yadav also said there are challenges to starting a restaurant, as the industry is extremely competitive, but “perserverance and determination” helped generate success for the four friends turned business owners.
“Success is a result of many factors, including our passion for Indian cuisine, knowledge and skills in cooking and running a restaurant, the ability to adapt to the local market, and our commitment to providing excellent customer service,” Yadav said.
Its most popular dishes include the shrimp cocktail or mashed potato tikki appetizer and butter chicken and chicken tikka masala entrees. The menu also has several vegetarian-style dishes that share flavors with non-vegetarian dishes.
Menu items include soups, breakfast items, appetizers, fusion appetizers, house special vegetarian entrees, meat entrees, rice dishes, Indonesian-Chinese dishes, “Tandoor Treasury” dishes, naan breads, desserts, kid’s dishes and sides.
“All the recipes are designed by the corporate chef back in India,” Pagare said.
In addition to the extensive food menu, the restaurant also has a full bar with several cocktails available.
“We offer a wide selection of premium whiskey, wine and unique cocktails to satisfy even the most discerning palates,” Yadav said. “Our expert mixologists craft each drink with care and attention to detail, using only the finest ingredients and spirits to create unique flavor combinations.”
According to Pagare, the group built its restaurant in Indian Land after noticing the lack of Indian food in the area, with the closest places in Fort Mill and downtown Charlotte.
“People don’t have to drive to Ballantyne or 20-25 minutes for Indian food,” Pagare said. “Moreover, we have a lot of Indians, people who stay in Indian Land or nearby, and they had to go far for Indian food.”
“Whether you're a fan of Indian food or just looking for something new and different, we invite you to come and experience our restaurant for yourself,” Yadav said. “We're confident that you'll leave feeling satisfied, impressed and eager to return.”
Indian Fusion Grill and Bar is open for lunch 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. For dinner, it is open 5:30-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 5:30-10:30 p.m. on weekends.