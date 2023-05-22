The Lancaster County Council passed first reading of a $131.5 million budget, but don’t expect that to be the final number as council members are calling for even higher pay raises for public safety employees.
Council passed first reading of the budget 5-1 at its Monday, May 22, meeting with Allen Blackmon casting the dissenting vote. Councilman Jose Luis wasn’t at the meeting.
The budget, initially expected to be between $105 million and $107 million, is now coming in a $131.5 million. That includes a 2.3-mill increase.
Different funds in the budget are expected to have millage increases, such as the general, capital improvement and court security funds, while the debt service millage is expected to drop by 2.7 mills.
The biggest aspect of the budget is the general fund, which comes in at $84.6 million, up from the current $77.6 million.
The budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year includes a 6.5% across-the-board pay increase for all employees, which totals $1.6 million.
It also includes $290,000 to address additional pay concerns in specific departments and $495,000 for six new positions. Those positions include two sheriff’s deputies, two firefighters, a park and recreation scheduler and a passport/records clerk.
Public safety increases
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff wants all sworn sheriff’s officers and detention center officers to get a 10% pay increase, while the rest of the county employees get the 6.5% pay increase.
McGriff said this would help the Sheriff’s Office to compete with other agencies in surrounding counties.
“This will put us in a competitive position,” she said.
Blackmon said he would like to see the fire departments get an additional $280,513, instead of the 6.5% pay increase.
The 6.5% increase for the fire department would only total $126,973, so Blackmon’s request would give them more.
“There is plenty of money without a millage increase,” he said.
McGriff said an additional $668,000 would cover the fire department, EMS and coroner’s office employees.
“We are all on the same path, that we want to bring our emergency services up,” said Councilman Brian Carnes. “I think along the same line, we need to bring our other employees up. We have to work as a team. We have to balance it out, so we don’t put more emphasis on one section more than another.”
Lancaster County EMS Director Clay Catoe said that Lancaster County would need an 8% pay increase to be competitive with Kershaw County, and a 10% pay increase to be competitive with Chester County.
“We are having trouble filling trucks because people are leaving us,” Catoe said.
Lancaster County EMS has 12 vacancies currently. The EMS has lost roughly 20 employees over the last year.
“I have almost one complete shift I can’t staff because we are short,” Catoe said.
Adding these extra pay increases will redo the budget in different ways to the point that it won’t look like it was presented at first reading Monday night. Council is asking for additional budget workshops to crunch the numbers.
“We hear you,” McGriff said. “What we need now is numbers. We need to know those numbers.”
Council will hold a budget workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Second reading is currently scheduled for June 12.