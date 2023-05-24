LANSPTS-05-27-23 WATTS FEATURE

Former Lancaster High School star player Markees Watts, left, has signed to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 supplied

Markees Watts’ dream of playing in the National Football League is closer to reality.

Watts, a former Lancaster High School football star who signed with UNC Charlotte out of high school in 2018, has been signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

