Markees Watts’ dream of playing in the National Football League is closer to reality.
Watts, a former Lancaster High School football star who signed with UNC Charlotte out of high school in 2018, has been signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Watts, 24, signed with the Bucs following tryouts during Tampa Bay’s weekend rookie minicamp. Watts, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 240-pound linebacker, was one of three players signed by the Bucs on Monday, May 15, according to the team’s website.
Watts, who began organized team activities with the Bucs on May 23, said his situation feels surreal.
“It’s unbelievable, but I’m happy and grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time. Only 1% of the guys who play football make it to the NFL. I plan to give it my best shot and do what I can to stay.”
A 2018 Lancaster High graduate, Watts played five seasons for the 49ers and capped his career as UNCC’s all-time sacks leader with 21.5 for 118 yards. He is also the school’s all-time leader in games played at 54.
A three-time Conference USA honorable mention, Watts notched 177 career tackles, including 41 last season, to go with four sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
In his UNCC career, Watts had six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 31.5 tackles for loss for 146 yards.
Watts missed his senior season at Lancaster after a season-ending knee injury on the opening kickoff in the Bruins’ first game with Indian Land High School in 2017.
During his Bruins' career, Watts was a two-time selection as the Tri-County Football Coaches Association Defensive Player of the Year. He was also chosen as the Region III-4A Defensive Player of the Year.
“This is super, some really good news,” said Lancaster High head football coach Marcus Surratt, a Bruins assistant while Watts was at the school.
In his final full season as a junior at Lancaster, Watts had 63 tackles, 17 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, nine batted down passes, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal.
“Markees rebounded from that knee injury in his senior year to come back and have a solid football career at UNC Charlotte,” Surratt said. “He was determined, and he’s an example of working hard to overcome an obstacle and reach a major goal. I know he will continue to work hard to reach his full potential at the highest level.”
Watts is the second former Lancaster County prep football star to earn a shot with an NFL team this spring.
Former Indian Land High star linebacker Dorian Williams, a Tulane University stalwart, was a third-round draft selection of the Buffalo Bills last month.