The weather was hot, and the town of Heath Springs was sizzling with excitement on July 4, with the largest parade ever.
The parade and Summerfest festival was on jam!
The 2023 grand marshal leading the parade was Lancaster County 6th Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman Jr.
The parade route was lined with residents from Heath Springs, Lancaster, Kershaw and surrounding areas. The parade included
floats, line dancers, bikers, campers, vintage cars and volunteer firefighters from Rich Hill, Charlesboro and Heath Springs.
The well-attended festival drew about 1,200 community residents, who enjoyed face painting, eight vendor booths serving beef jerky, tasty seafood and chicken, Southern boiled peanuts, snow cones, hot dogs, watermelon and more.
Area veterans were also acknowledged, pinned with lapel flags and saluted with pride during the festival.
Horseback riding was a new feature this year. Children and adults took advantage of participating in this equestrian addition provided by Fletcher Farms.
The afternoon “rocked” into the late evening with music by the N-Tact Band and an Elvis impersonator.
A wonderful festive day came to a close with dancing under the stars.
Mayor Eddie Moore was extremely proud of the 2023 Fourth of July celebration and all of its many participants.
“I am also extending sincere appreciation to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for their presence and making certain that this annual hometown event was safe for all families to enjoy!” he said.
Heath Springs — the small town making a big difference.
Dr. Zora S. Denson is Heath Springs director of community relations.