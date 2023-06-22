The following laws were passed during the five-month legislative session that just ended.
Repealing Certificate of Need
This year, we eliminated the Certificate of Need (CON) requirements for health-care providers. Currently, these regulations require most health-care providers to obtain government approval before expanding or establishing new health-care facilities or services. This process is timely, costly and makes it difficult for hospitals and surgery centers to expand in areas that need it most. Repealing these requirements will increase competition and incentivize health-care providers to improve quality and efficiency to attract patients, ultimately leading to better access to health care, lower costs for patients, and improved outcomes for patients.
Fentanyl trafficking
The fentanyl crisis is affecting every community across our state. There is a good chance that you know of someone who has died from this dangerous drug. As South Carolina currently does not have a fentanyl trafficking criminal offense, I was glad to co-sponsor and vote for a bill this year that would address this major problem.
This new law declares fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug, which increases the penalties for drug offenders and creates a mandatory minimum of seven-15 years on the first offense of trafficking. While I believe those who are addicted should be helped and treated, those who are trafficking in these drugs should be put behind bars for the pain they are inflicting upon our families and the damage they are causing our nation.
Keeping repeat offenders behind bars
Far too often when we read in the news, we see that the overwhelming amount of crime is committed by the same individuals. In this year’s State of the State speech, Gov. Henry McMaster set out a plan to stop the revolving-door system where violent criminals released on bond continue to commit crimes. I co-sponsored a bill, which would create an additional sentence of five years if you commit another violent crime while you are out on bond for a violent offense. Bond should never be a license to continue committing crimes while awaiting trial.
Providing choice in education
Expanding school choice has been a priority of mine since I was first elected. This year, because of the determined work of Republicans and State House leadership, we passed landmark legislation that will ensure parents have more options and choices about how their children are educated.
This bill establishes the Education Scholarship Trust Fund and will provide eligible elementary and secondary students with scholarships to cover their education expenses at the school of their choice – expenses such as tuition and fees, instructional materials, tutoring, computer hardware, assessments and transportation.
ESAs will be funded directly from the state budget, meaning no money is being directly taken from the current K-12 education budget or from existing public schools. While this bill is limited in scope and by eligibility requirements, it lays the groundwork for broader legislation that will fully empower South Carolina parents in making educational choices for their children.
Preparing workforce for tomorrow
The S.C. Education and Workforce Development Act aims to prepare 60% of South Carolinians with postsecondary degrees or industry credentials by 2030 by mandating measures such as preparing high school students for college-level math and reading, developing articulation agreements and utilizing technical colleges for workforce training. This bill I co-sponsored came out of a special committee created by House Speaker Murrell Smith to focus on making South Carolina better prepared to compete for economic development projects. I was honored to be appointed to this committee by the Speaker of the House.
DHEC restructuring – a positive break up
Modernizing government agencies and making them more efficient has been a priority of mine. This year, we made long-overdue progress when we passed a bill that will split the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to create the Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Services. Under this restructuring:
• Both the Department of Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services would become cabinet agencies with their directors being appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the Senate.
• Certain veterans nursing homes would be transferred from DHEC to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
• The food safety program would be transferred to the Department of Agriculture.
• The flood mitigation program currently housed with the Department of Natural Resources would be transferred to the Office of Resiliency.
• Water Resources would be transferred from the Department of Natural Resources to the Division of Water within the Department of Environmental Services. This is a major priority for our farmers.
Banning Carolina Squat trucks
You have probably seen the dangerous vehicle modification that raises the front end of a truck higher than the back end of the vehicle, impeding a driver’s ability to see over the hood. I voted for a bill this year that bans this if the difference between the front end and back end is more than 4 inches. These trucks are a danger to the road, and they needed to be reined in.
2023 Budget
Here are some of the key points in the 2023 budget.
Income tax cut
The very first step in the budget process is to set aside funding to fund the promised income tax cut. This year, the House budget will cut the rate from 6.5% to 6.4% and we will continue to cut this rate until it reaches 6%, as long as revenues continue to increase. This cut is a part of a larger tax cut plan we passed last year that I was proud to co-sponsor. This will put an additional $96 million back into the pockets of our hard-working taxpayers. Once fully implemented, this tax cut will save $1 billion annually for our taxpayers.
Teacher pay increase, more for education
This budget will provide a $2,500 pay increase in the teacher salary schedule, raising the starting pay to $42,500 and an average salary of $55,104. This represents a $10,000 increase in both since the 2018-19 school year. This budget also increases the teacher supply check from $300 to $350. It also provides funding for districts to continue to expand school resource officers if they can find officers willing to serve.
College tuition freeze
For the fifth year in a row, we are freezing the cost of tuition at our universities and technical college systems. Making sure it is affordable for people to get the education and training they need to fill the jobs of tomorrow is important for our future workforce needs. Locally, this means that the University of South Carolina Lancaster will receive $5 million for maintenance and renovations, along with $2.2 million in recurring funds to help fund its day-to-day operations without raising tuition.
Reserve funds
Planning is one of the most important things we can do as a state, but is something government doesn’t always do well. Last year, I supported the constitutional amendment that voters approved to increase our required reserves. This budget fulfills that vote by adding $139 million to our general reserve fund and $180 million to our capital reserve fund. Our state will now have over $1 billion in reserves for future emergencies, should they arise.
Law enforcement pay increases
This budget continues to show that South Carolina backs the Blue. We are investing in our law enforcement officers by providing a 15% pay increase for our Class 1 officers. We are also increasing our state correctional Class 2 officers pay by 6.5%. This will mean that all state law enforcement officers will now make more than $50,000 a year starting out and all correction officers will make at least $40,000 a year starting out. While we need to do more, this is a step in the right direction.
Land conservation
An issue that I care about deeply is the conservation of our state land. In areas like ours that are growing, it is important that we plan ahead to preserve as much of our natural beauty as possible. We are investing $58 million in one-time money to put land into the state conservation bank, along with new state parks for our citizens to enjoy.
Still pending
Here’s a rundown on the bills that are still pending in the Legislature.
Protecting education options
The House passed a constitutional amendment to our state constitution last week that I proudly cosponsored. This amendment repeals the Blane Amendment, which bars state dollars from going to private or religious institutions for educational purposes. This was added to our constitution in the late 1800s because of anti-Catholic feelings. This included the fear of Southerners that the Catholic Church would educate freed slaves and their descendants. This horrible past has no place in our state constitution.
A recent state Supreme Court decision dealing with this amendment in our constitution has now put in jeopardy our 4K program that allows funding for 4-year-old kindergarten for many in our state to go to private daycare centers. It also endangers scholarships that go to students who attend private schools like Wofford, Furman and many more. If we do nothing, all these programs could go away. If passed by the Senate, it would go to you the voters for your approval and I hope you would join me removing this archaic amendment.
Appointing comptroller general
This year, the state’s comptroller general resigned after his office made an error in properly reporting the state cash position on some of our accounting documents. The state was fortunate that none of our accrediting agencies penalized us, but this mistake could have been very costly. South Carolina is one of nine states that elect their comptroller. The qualifications are to be a registered voter and 21 years of age. This office should be a part of the governor’s cabinet and have professional qualifications. If this bill makes it to the floor next year, I will support it and encourage you, the voters, to vote for that change at the 2024 election.
Septic tank approvals
The approval process for septic tanks very often holds up new homes across our area. This either forces people to delay getting into their new home or to go and pay a private company a large sum of money to get their approval. This year, the House passed a bill that now sits in the Senate that would allow a trial program to let septic tank installers apply to also do the septic tank field evaluation test. These are professionals who are already on the job site and can allow their customers to quickly get the approval they need to move forward with their home. I hope the Senate takes up this bill next year.
Closing
This was just the first year of a two-year session, but you can see it was a very successful year. I am looking forward to next year when we can get our remaining priorities over the finish line. I want to thank you for allowing me to serve you in Columbia. I hope you and your family have a great summer.