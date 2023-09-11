Lancaster County Council passed first reading on selling bonds to build a new detention center and regional park.
The vote passed 6-1 with Councilman Allen Blackmon voting against it during the Monday, Sept. 11, meeting. He had tried to get finances for the two projects separated, but failed to get the necessary votes to do so with only Councilman Jose Luis backing his motion.
“I wanted to divide the issue and if it is, we won’t have to do all this financing,” he said. “I think the park is going to cost more.”
The bond package is set for $103.83 million, and the funds will come through the sale of installment purchase revenue bonds. This same type of funding structure has been used in the past for projects, such as building the county courthouse.
The total cost for the detention center is projected to be $90 million and for the park to be $34.73 million. The county has some money on hand already from previous funding sources, such as the Capital Project Sales Tax 2 with $14 million for the detention project and $8 million on hand for the regional park.
Blackmon said he is worried that the park project will cost more than projected because of the topography of the land where the park is slated to be built. Blackmon said he preferred to do the park in phases.
“To finance this park is fiscally irresponsible,” he said.
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said it made sense to bundle the project’s financing together.
“If we do what Allen discussed, we will be building that park for 20 years,” she said. “We have a funding source. We have a source of payments. We need to move forward for our children and the community.”
The county will be financing $76 million in bonds for the detention center and $26.73 million for the park.
The Capital Project Sales Tax 3 will be the funding source for the detention center and the county’s hospitality tax will be used to fund the park. Paying off the two projects will take 20 years.
Council Chairman Steve Harper said he preferred to build the park out completely.
“People are moving here,” he said. “We are behind on our parks. This is a great project for our youth.”
Councilman Brian Carnes said he was concerned that doing a park in phases would hurt because of escalating construction costs and inflation over time.
Councilman Billy Mosteller called the park an asset.
“To be a great place to live, you’ve got to have things like this,” he said. “It is an asset for our county to have something like this.”
Council will have two more readings and a public hearing on the ordinance approving the sale of installment purchase revenue bonds. Second reading is scheduled for later this month and the third reading and public hearing is set for Oct. 9.