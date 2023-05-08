LANSPTS-05-10-23 BASEBALL Brady Williams

Brady Williams tags a Bishop England runner as he dives back into third base during Andrew Jackson’s District V title win May 8.

 Gwynn Leaird

Just when the Bishop England Battling Bishops thought they had Andrew Jackson High School on the ropes, the Volunteers pulled a rope-a-dope.

Andrew Jackson rallied from being down 6-0 to pick up a 16-6 victory to win the District V title during their Monday, May 8, game. The Volunteers improved to 26-3 overall on the season with the win.

