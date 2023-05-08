Just when the Bishop England Battling Bishops thought they had Andrew Jackson High School on the ropes, the Volunteers pulled a rope-a-dope.
Andrew Jackson rallied from being down 6-0 to pick up a 16-6 victory to win the District V title during their Monday, May 8, game. The Volunteers improved to 26-3 overall on the season with the win.
The Vols advance to the Lower State championship bracket and will face Cheraw High School on Thursday, May 11, to open that double-elimination tournament.
Vols head coach Mike Lucas said he wasn’t worried after his team got down early.
“This team has been down before,” he said. “They understand what it takes to win. There is no quit in this team. This team has a fight about them.”
The Bishops came out hot, scoring five runs on three hits in the first inning, including a grand slam from Pierce Mullen.
Bishop England’s pitching was just as strong as it got the first six Volunteers out in order.
The Vols struggled, giving up walks and allowing stolen bases, through the first several innings. Bishop England added to its lead on a sacrifice bunt in the third inning to go up 6-0.
Andrew Jackson’s bats finally came to life in the bottom of the third as the Vols got their first hit on a single from Joaquin Espinoza. Brady Jackson drove in Landon Peavy, who walked, and Fuller Sims doubled to score two more runs and cut the Bishops’ lead in half.
The Vols had a quick top of the fourth inning, getting three consecutive outs, and kept momentum on their side. In the bottom half of the inning, Brady Williams started things off with a single leading to a two-run homer by Hammond Wrenn to pull within one point of the Bishops.
The Vols batted around and took the lead on another two-RBI double by Sims. Andrew Jackson kept taking advantage of Bishop England’s struggles on the mound, and after the inning was done, had a 9-6 lead.
The Vols added another run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Peavy.
Andrew Jackson added some insurance in the bottom of the six with another two-run double, this time off Espinoza’s bat. The Vols kept pouring on the offense, as Peavy smashed a three-run homer to dead center.
Andrew Jackson didn’t need to play the seventh inning as the Vols scored six in the inning to enforce the 10-run mercy rule on the Bishops.
On the mound, Sims was just as strong as he was at the plate. He came in during the first inning after Bishop England erupted for five runs. Sims went five and a third innings, allowing one run on one hit, while striking out three and walking four.
“Fuller pitched well,” Lucas said. “I was impressed with him.”