On March 16, Clinton Elementary School and Lancaster Promise Neighborhood hosted the Duke Energy Science Night. The fun, hands-on science event was attended by 83 students and their families.
The goal of the Duke Energy Science Night program is to generate enthusiasm among students and families for science and technology by giving them a chance to explore science together.
Duke Energy is a funding partner of Lancaster Promise Neighborhood. Other funding partners include the Arras Foundation, Comporium, First Citizens Bank, Founders Federal Credit Union, Perception Builders, Red Ventures and INSP CrossRidge.
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is a collaborative project funded by the U.S. Department of Education's Promise Neighborhood grant, as well as from local corporations, foundations, groups and individuals.
Led by Lancaster County Partners for Youth, Lancaster Promise Neighborhood's mission is to do whatever it takes with the community to make sure every child who lives in the Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools attendance zone has the opportunity for success from cradle to career.