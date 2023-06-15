LANNWS-06-17-23 MOSELEY BAND AWARD

Hayden Moseley holds his medal and invitation to the S.C. Governor’s School Music Odyssey program next week.

 Regina Moseley

Andrew Jackson Middle School student Hayden Moseley, 13, will attend the Music Odyssey summer program next week at the S.C. Governor’s School of the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.

The rising eighth-grader is the only Lancaster County student chosen for the June 18-23 program. His excellent performance at the regional band auditions this year earned him the elite honor.