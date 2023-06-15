Andrew Jackson Middle School student Hayden Moseley, 13, will attend the Music Odyssey summer program next week at the S.C. Governor’s School of the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.
The rising eighth-grader is the only Lancaster County student chosen for the June 18-23 program. His excellent performance at the regional band auditions this year earned him the elite honor.
Moseley’s recorded solo audition included a Mozart cavatina and scales.
Moseley said he’s excited about the week-long Governor’s School program. He said he’s looking forward to “learning new stuff and getting to meet people who know more” about his instrument — the tuba, which he’s been playing for two years under the direction of AJMS band director Michelle Brown.
“Hayden’s love of music, his talent and dedication have earned him the AJMS Musicianship Award two years in a row,” said his grandmother, Regina Moseley, with whom he lives.
He recently received a Superior rating for solo wind performance from the S.C. Band Directors Association, and has been rated Superior in ensemble performance for two years in a row.
Moseley has competed in solo and ensemble competitions at Blythewood, Dutch Fork and Nations Ford high schools. He has also performed at the Andrew Jackson State Park Battle of the Bands, Carowinds Festival of Music and Lancaster High School.
“Hayden excels academically as well,” said his grandmother, noting that he is an A/B honor roll student, a member of the National Beta club and Eagles gifted and talented program. He takes AP math and English classes as well, with an A/B average in those classes, she said.
Moseley will be a member of the AJMS marching band in the 2023-24 school year.
Aside from school, Moseley is a member of Frontline Biker Church in Kershaw, where he is active in its youth program.
After high school, Moseley said he wants to further his music career by going to Clemson University and playing in the Tiger Band, and eventually in the U.S. Marine Band.