A Lancaster County teen drowned in Lake Wateree on Wednesday.
Gabe Clyburn, 18, was in the water with friends when he went under in the Kershaw County part of Lake Wateree, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.
A 911 call came in about 5 p.m. July 12 for the drowning in the Liberty Hill area off Singleton Creek Road, according to the Coroner’s Office. The Kershaw County Rescue Squad Dive Team recovered Clyburn's body.
Clyburn was in the Andrew Jackson High School class of 2023, which graduated in May. A multisport athlete there, he was planning to go to Coastal Carolina University this fall and try to walk-on to the school's football team.
Tributes to Clyburn, who was known for his athleticism on the football field and toughness on the wrestling mat, poured in over Twitter from friends and former teammates.
“Gabe was a special person,” said former Vols head football coach Todd Shigley. “He was one of a kind. He was good at everything. He was a friend to everyone.”
Shigley said Clyburn switched positions last year from being on the defensive line to playing center, and said he did so without complaining or questioning.
“He was one of the biggest reasons we were as good as we were last year,” Shigley said.
He added that Clyburn also had a comedic side to him as well.
“I would try to be serious about something at practice and I would look over and he would be walking around on his hands. He could probably walk further on his hands than I could have sprinted,” Shigley said. "He meant a lot to a lot of people. He brought a smile to your face. He never met a stranger.”
