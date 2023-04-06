The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Indian Land woman.
Nancy Karen Goldman, 66, is white, 5 feet, 4inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length, curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a T-shirt, according to a release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
She has been missing since about 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5. Ms. Goldman is believed to have left her home on Lillywood Lane in Legacy Park in her car to visit the Social Security office in Rock Hill, but never made it there, the release said.
She also spoke of visiting an unidentified H&R Block location near a Bojangle's restaurant.
Her car was last seen at 11:24 a.m. April 5 at the intersection of East Friedman and Pond roads in Rock Hill, according to the release.
Her car is a silver/gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with S.C. license plate number ALJ 269.
Goldman suffers from depression and anxiety and requires medication. She does not normally stay away from home after dark. She is known to sit for long periods in parking lots and frequents McDonald’s and Taco Bell.
Anyone with information about Goldman is urged to immediately contact the sheriff’s office in one of the ways listed below or contact your local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.