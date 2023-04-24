Anna Jorgensen, 52, of Lancaster was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fort Mill early Sunday morning.
She was a passenger on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle that hit a curb and fell, throwing her into the roadway, where she was hit by a second vehicle, a 2018 Jeep, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Jorgensen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.
The accident occurred about 1 a.m. April 23 at the intersection of North Sutton Road and Derricks Crossing in Fort Mill. Both vehicles were traveling north on North Sutton Road.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital, Pye said. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The S.C. Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate, as pathology and toxicology results are pending.