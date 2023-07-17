Local artists are welcome to enter the Lancaster County Council of the Arts’ 40th Marian Hagins Memorial Art Competition and Exhibition.
The competition is an annual showcase of art and artists from Lancaster County, started in 1983 by Hagins’ three children in loving memory of their mother.
Accepting any county resident artist of high school age and older, the exhibition features the types of media and materials that Hagins used in her own work, including oil, watercolor, water-media, pastel, charcoal, acrylic, pencil, colored pencil, pen and ink, or mixed media. Hagins studied commercial art at The Washington School of Art and loved to experiment with many different types of painting materials and mediums.
Submissions will be judged by an artist selected by the arts council, with prizes awarded to the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place winners, as well as four honorable mentions.
While the exhibition is on display at the Historic Springs House, the public will have the opportunity to vote for people’s choice, which will also be awarded a cash prize, sponsored by the Hagins family and the Lancaster County Art League.
All submissions are due by 5p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, on the arts council’s website, artslancaster.com.
Artists intending to submit are encouraged to read the 2023 prospectus for important dates and submission guidelines, also available at artslancaster.com.