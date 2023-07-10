Ben Watkins won his fourth consecutive Super Late Model race at Lancaster Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag this past weekend.
Watkins won the July 8 race, moving up from second place to get the win and $5,000. He grabbed the lead early and cruised to the win in front of the hometown fans.
Top 5: Watkins, Michael Brown, Jeff Smith, Christian Thomas and Dennis Franklin
In the Crate Sportsman main, Jacob Catoe led from the pole to take the checkered flag. Catoe and Jonathan Hinson battled it out all race long for the win.
Top 5: Catoe, Hinson, Kade Langley, Troy Blue and Jimbo Baker
Tyler Parker led from the green flag to hold off Pebo Johnson to win in the Pure Stock main. Parker got out to a good start on the race and never looked back.
Top 5: Parker, Johnson, Chris Almond, Mike Slone and Dean Davis
Parker pulled off another win Saturday, taking the checkered flag in the Thunder Bomber main event, after moving up from starting at fourth. Parker inherited the lead after Shane Vaughn developed problems.
Top 5: Parker, Dwayne Ray, Brook Beckham, Luke Mullinax and Dylan Montgomery
In the Renegade main, Andrew Baker moved up from second to get the win and was unchallenged for most of the race.
Top 5: Baker, James Marion, Brandon Kinard, Jason Gulledge and Chase Deese
In the Hornets main, Kershaw’s Chris Baker got the win, holding off a hard-charging Rusty Catoe. Baker took the lead at the drop of the green flag and would win by a straightaway over Catoe and Michael Ott.
Top 5: Baker, Catoe, Ott, David McManus and Carl Cole
In the Vintage main, Shaun Mangum grabbed the win, leading from the pole for another dominating performance.
Top 5: Mangum, Chris Fincher, Robbie Aldridge, Dedrick Brown and Andrew Presson