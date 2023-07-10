LANSPTS-07-12-23 RACING

Ben Watkins again found his way to victory lane this past weekend at the Lancaster Motor Speedway, with his fourth consecutive win in the Super Late Model division.

 Marty Hinson

Ben Watkins won his fourth consecutive Super Late Model race at Lancaster Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag this past weekend.

Watkins won the July 8 race, moving up from second place to get the win and $5,000. He grabbed the lead early and cruised to the win in front of the hometown fans.