LANNWS-06-10-23 DAY OF ACTION

On and around June 21, thousands of people across the nation will take action to improve their communities by volunteering with United Way's Day of Action, an annual event that mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to create positive change in communities around the world.

The United Way of Lancaster County will gather Lancaster County residents in lifting up our community through service on Wednesday, June 21, and/or Saturday, June 24. Volunteers of all ages can work on projects that support United Way partner agencies like KARE, HOPE and the Lancaster Children’s Home, as well as LACH (Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless) or other community partners like Keep Lancaster County Beautiful and Sheltered.