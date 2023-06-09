On and around June 21, thousands of people across the nation will take action to improve their communities by volunteering with United Way's Day of Action, an annual event that mobilizes the caring power of volunteers to create positive change in communities around the world.
The United Way of Lancaster County will gather Lancaster County residents in lifting up our community through service on Wednesday, June 21, and/or Saturday, June 24. Volunteers of all ages can work on projects that support United Way partner agencies like KARE, HOPE and the Lancaster Children’s Home, as well as LACH (Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless) or other community partners like Keep Lancaster County Beautiful and Sheltered.
“United Way relies on the caring power of our volunteers to make communities strong during our annual Day of Action. We are committed to making a difference and working to improve the health, education and financial stability of members of this community,” said Holly Furr, UWLC’s executive director. “The projects we have lined up will help our local nonprofits meet the needs of our community, and that is a great way to make a difference.”
There are a couple of ways you can be involved:
• Gather a group to volunteer: Friends, coworkers, neighbors or anyone who wants to have a good time while helping their community. This is a great team-building opportunity and just a few hours of your time can make a big difference!
• Donate supplies or money: We have a couple of projects that could use some minor carpentry materials and flowers/soil to spruce things up, or another that needs indoor closet components.
Call the United Way office at 803-283-8923 or send an email to resource@uwaylcsc.org for more information.
About United Way
The United Way of Lancaster County is working to advance the common good by focusing on education, financial stability and health, researching the most pressing needs in our local community to understand problems that affect real people. We bring together organizations and nonprofits, schools, businesses and community members to create community-wide solutions that eliminate the root causes of these problems. We invite you to be a part of the change. United, we can inspire hope and create opportunities for all in Lancaster County.