A Lancaster man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle accident.
Wylie Stewart, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese.
The accident involving a pickup and a rollback tow truck, occurred about noon June 26 at 2460 Fork Hill Road, Heath Springs.
According to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office report, Stewart was driving a gold 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck, which was in a ditch when first responders arrived.
Brian Mahaffey, 59, was driving the black 2022 Dodge Ram 5500 tow truck from Boss Hoggs Towing in Lancaster. He was transported to MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Deese said the accident is being investigated by S.C. Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
