Bryan Vaughn, director of safety, transportation and communications for the Lancaster County School District, announced that he will retire in June 2023 via Facebook.
The April 28 post by Vaughn said, "I recently received another contract approval from the board to continue my service as communications, safety and transportation director for 23/24. After much thought and prayer I have decided to retire."
Vaughn said his wife is also retiring from her job in June, and he recently became a grandfather.
"Anyone who knows me knows how important my family is," he said. "It's time for me to make them my primary job."
Vaughn has been at the school district for 30 years, and said that, "working as a school employee is a calling, a passion and sometimes very difficult."
He also noted how strange it will feel in August when he sees the school buses going to schools, and he is not managing any transportation issues or playing a role.
Vaughn said he will work through June to ensure that the transition process for replacing his position goes smoothly, and the summer program gets up and running.
"Thanks to the thousands of parents and students who I have met along the way," Vaughn said. "I appreciate having had the opportunity to serve and thanks for all the wonderful stories I'll forever reflect on."
Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps is set to retire in June 2024, leaving two positions open for the district to fill in the next year or two.