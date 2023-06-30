Otis James Barnette, 70, died Friday, June 23, 2023.
Otis James Barnette, 70, died Friday, June 23, 2023.
A son of the late James and Alther Ross Barnette, he was born July 17, 1953, in Lancaster.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church, with burial at White Oak AME Zion Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jacquelyn Hinson Barnette of Lancaster; son, Jermaine A. Barnette of Lancaster; sisters, Valerie Barnette and Valmer Ingram, both of Lancaster, Betty Coffey of Van Wyck and Zandra Morris of Salisbury, N.C.; brothers, James Barnette of Lancaster and Olin Barnette of Rock Hill; and two grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.