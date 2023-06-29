ROCK HILL — The Lancaster Piranhas finished their summer swim season by competing in the Metrolina Championship recently at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
The Saturday, June 24, meet was divided into two sections with the younger swimmers, those 10 and under, competing first, followed by the older swimmers, 11 and older.
Lancaster's Anna Peterson won the 100-yard individual medley for girls 10 and under. She also placed in the top five in the 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly for girls 9-10.
Lancaster's Violet Fleming won the 25-yard butterfly for girls 9-10, and placed in the top five in the 25-yard backstroke for girls 9-10.
Other Lancaster top five finishers among the younger swimmers were:
• Dylan Caenepeel – boys 9-10, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly
• Shylah Hollenbeck – girls 9-10, 25-yard breaststroke
Among the older swimmers, there were no winners for Lancaster, but there were two in the top five, including:
• Brayden Kennington – boys 15-18, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
• Maddie Faulkenberry – girls 11-12, 50-yard freestyle