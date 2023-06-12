On the back of four different amendments, Lancaster County Council passed second reading of the 2023-24 budget, giving even more money to public safety.
The second reading passed 7-0 after four amendments to the budget also passed 7-0 at the Monday, June 12, council meeting.
How all this will affect the total dollar amount for the budget isn’t known yet. After its May 31 budget workshop, millage in the budget had already increased by 4.1 mills. That increase would cost roughly $20 more in taxes on a $250,000 home.
The four amendments did the following:
• Gave certified EMTs and paramedics a bump in pay from 8%, which they had already asked for, to 10%
• Gave Lancaster County Sheriff’s officers a 10% increase in pay
• Added a second full-time staff member for the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office
• Created a pay scale for Lancaster County firefighters and stared their salaries at more than $44,000
• Gave a 6.5% increase in pay to the Solicitor and Public Defender’s Office
• Hired two additional deputies for the Sheriff’s Office on top of the two previously approved in the budget
• Added four Lancaster County Detention Center officers
• Established an organizational chart for the county
All these items were passed unanimously, but not after some lengthy back-and-forth discussions between council members.
Councilman Allen Blackmon said he would like to see the budget cut to pay for these items without straining taxpayers by raising tax millage.
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff disagreed, saying they were already too far into the process.
“This is not the time to build another budget,” she said. “It is too late now. We have been discussing this budget to death.
“I don’t care how you nitpick a budget, taxes are going to be raised,” McGriff said.
Councilman Terry Graham said that while he agrees with the budget for the most part, the county is going to have to be able to maintain this for years to come.
“The following years, how are we going to be able to pay for all this stuff?” he asked.
How these additional items would be paid for was unclear coming out of the meeting, as county staff and County Administrator Dennis Marstall will have to present that to council at a later date.
Newest Councilman Jose Luis said there has been a lot of uncertainty around this budget.
“How we have done this has been unclear from the beginning,” he said.
“This whole budget process has been a disappointment to me,” Blackmon added.
At some point in the budget discussion Monday, council members started making additional amendments to the second reading, which led to these additional items.
Blackmon asked for the pay increase from 8 to 10% for EMS and the organizational chart, while McGriff asked for the majority of the other pay increases for fire and law enforcement.
Councilman Billy Mosteller asked for the additional staffing for the Sheriff’s Office and the Detention Center, which is not scheduled to start until January 2024.
“We have got to come to a closure on this before third reading,” said council Chairman Steve Harper.
Third reading is scheduled for June 26 and, by law, the budget must be approved before July 1.