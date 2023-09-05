Two people from Rock Hill were killed in a Labor Day traffic accident in Lancaster County.
Kirstie Underwood, 29, and Timmy “TJ” Underwood, 34, died Monday, Sept. 4, after a car struck their vehicle while both were outside of it dealing with a problem with the boat they were towing, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Lancaster Coroner Karla Deese and Deputy Coroner Arntearreus Richardson responded to Monday’s scene, which occurred on U.S. 521, three miles north of Lancaster.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the accident occurred about 2:55 p.m. and involved a 1992 Buick sedan and a 2002 Toyota pickup truck.
Kirstie Underwood died at the scene, and TJ Underwood was transported to an area hospital and died shortly after. According to the coroner’s office, there was also a 13-year-old child inside the truck.
The driver of the sedan was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital.
According to Bolt, the Underwoods were illegally parked in the southbound lane of U.S. 521, with one person standing outside of the vehicle and one inside the boat being hauled. The driver of the sedan hit the rear end of the boat and trailer, attached to the pickup truck.
The accident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and no further details are available at this time.