David Tyrell Hood Jr., 27, died Sunday, June 18, 2023.
A son of David Lee Coffey and Linda Hood, he was born March 30, 1996, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Justin M. Barbour, Med officiated. Burial was in I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include a father mentor, Cardova White of Fort Mill; one brother, Donelle Hood of Van Wyck; two sisters, Erica Witherspoon of Lancaster and Parish Miller Pride of Charlotte, N.C.; grandmother, Minnie Fletcher; and godparent, Genester Clyburn.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.