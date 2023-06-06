FORT LAWN — Mrs. Crecie B. Hance died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care in Rock Hill.
Services are incomplete at this time.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is taking care of Mrs. Hance and her family.