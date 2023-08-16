LANSP-08-16-23 LHS PREVIEW Dee Mobley

Lancaster High School’s Dee Mobley looks for running room during the Bruins’ spring game in May.

 file photo

The Lancaster High School football program has been a work in progress for fifth-year head football coach Marcus Surratt, and he said the Bruins are ready to put it on the line.

Solid line play, on both sides of the football, is a staple for success at any level from pee wees to the pros.