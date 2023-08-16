The Lancaster High School football program has been a work in progress for fifth-year head football coach Marcus Surratt, and he said the Bruins are ready to put it on the line.
Solid line play, on both sides of the football, is a staple for success at any level from pee wees to the pros.
Surratt, a 20-plus year coaching veteran, said he’s confident about what Lancaster can do in the trenches to translate to success.
“The guys who have stayed with our program are starting to make plays,” he said. “The guys are getting stronger.
“We’re still working on our numbers to have a Class 4A program in South Carolina, but the guys we do have are working hard,” Surratt said. “The players are hard-nosed guys who are going to play hard and play a gritty game.”
Surratt, who saw Lancaster open 3-1 only to finish 3-7 last season, said the Bruins will be solid in the line.
The team is bolstered by an experienced offensive line, with seven returning starters.
“The offensive line is a strength because we have all but one starter back,” Surratt said.
The solid offensive line is essential in the Bruins' offense.
“We have to run the football, which keeps the clock moving and shortens the game,” he said. “The key to our offense is keeping the chains moving and eliminating penalties. Penalties really hurt us last year and stalled drives.”
Surratt will look to a pair of first-year players, sophomore R.J. Brown and senior Brenden Alexander, at quarterback. Brown, a standout guard on the state runner-up Bruins basketball team, drew the majority of the snaps in the Lancaster spring game.
“We will be working with two first-year players at quarterback and we will live with some growing pains,” he said. “They are capable and we have to be patient.”
Surratt said the backfield will be “done by committee.”
He will look to the trio of Mikal McCollum, an All-Region pick last season, along with Juelz Mickles, a speedster who placed third in the 100 meters at the Class 4A state meet, and Surratt’s son, Bryce.
Mickles and McCollum will be counted on to make plays on the perimeter. Bryce Surratt, a two-way performer, will grind for tough yards.
The Bruins' offensive line will be led by a trio of juniors, guard-tackle Kevin Peay, guard Jason Sebele and center Demarlow Jackson.
“We can’t turn over the ball,” Surratt said. “There’s no secret; we have to keep the offense on the field. We will take what the defense gives us and do it from various formations.”
On defense, Surratt said the line is solid.
“Our defensive line is back and last year they had a lot to learn,” he said. “A big part of their progress was getting in the weight room and getting better. Progress has been made there. I think they will play well.”
Linebacker Bryce Surratt is one of five starters returning on defense.
“Our linebackers have to wrap up and complete plays. We can’t allow yards after contact and we have to put runners on the ground,” Surratt said.
Senior returnees Josh Neal and Buddy Poag will also key the defensive line, along with Tristan Gist.
The versatile Mickles is a leader in the secondary, which lacks overall experience.
“The secondary will have to keep working and strive to get better,” Surratt said. “We’ve got to cultivate smart players who know the game. It’s also essential that we stay away from injuries.
“The goal is to keep the offense on the field and the defense on the sideline, but when the defense is out there, we have to keep things in front of us. Bend, but don’t break. We have to come up with turnovers, and takeaways are vital for us.”
Surratt said Region 3-4A ranks as one of the state’s elite regions.
“Our region is one of the best in the state from top to bottom,” he said. “Each season, a team from this region is in serious contention for the state title.”
Northwestern, a region newcomer last fall, won the Class 4A Upper State title and finished as the state runner-up. The rest of the region earned playoff bids.
To prepare for the region slate, the Bruins face a challenging non-region schedule.
“We choose to play a tough non-region schedule to get us ready for region play,” he said. “We do that to line up for our region schedule. You want to play the best teams in the area. Last year, all of our non-region foes made the playoffs.
“This season, we will see some of the best quarterbacks around in non-region play,” Surratt said. “It’s hard to measure progress because you assume region teams are also working to get better. This is our fifth year, so it will be interesting to see how well we have developed, just how far the program has come. I think we will be very competitive.”