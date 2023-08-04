LANCASTER — James Lewis Long, 60, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.
He was born on June 12, 1963, in Bamberg, the son of the late James Larry Long Sr. and Joyce Allen Walker. James loved college football, especially Carolina Gamecocks, history and carpentry work.
James is survived by two daughters, Dana Long, and Sidney Kimbrell (Kevin); a granddaughter due later this month; four brothers; a sister; aunt, Chessie Allen; uncle, Danny “Tuck” Allen (Sissy); and a large extended family.
James was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Timothy Michael Long; an aunt, Faye Allen; and three uncles, Beau Allen, James “Peanut” Allen and David Allen.
The celebration of life service for James will be 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Oak Hill Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dale Walters.
The family would like to thank Scott Flynn and Dale Walters for their devotion and lifelong friendship to James and his family during this difficult time.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. James Long.