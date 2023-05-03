Lancaster County Council got a look at two versions of the 2023-24 budget with varying tax increases.
The budget for next fiscal year, starting July 1, comes in at $104.8 million, of which $80.9 million is in the general fund. The budget is roughly $8.4 million more than last year’s version, with $3.2 million of that in the general fund.
“The impact on growth has not subsided,” said County Administrator Dennis Marstall. “The key area for us is compensation.”
During its Wednesday, May 3, meeting, Marstall presented one version of that budget with a more conservative approach, calling for only a half-mil increase in taxes in the county’s capital improvement budget, but that includes none of the nearly 50 new permanent positions requested by department heads. It does adjust personnel changes by $1.6 million, which includes small pay increases, increase in health insurance, a one-time part-time pay increase, six-week paid parental leave and employee Christmas pay.
Employee compensation and benefits account for more than 50% of the total budget.
Alternative budget version
An alternative version of the budget calls for a more aggressive approach, with includes an additional 5-mill increase (4.5 in general fund, 0.5 in capital improvement). Marstall said this would allow for a 6% across-the-board pay increase for all full-time staff, as well as hire nine new positions including a sheriff’s deputy, two new firefighters and a soil scientist.
Despite the increase, Councilman Allen Blackmon said the county needs to do more when it comes to make suring it doesn't lose sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and EMS to neighboring counties or state agencies.
“We need to look at a larger amount,” he said. “We have got to do something for EMS. They are closer to the market rate than fire.”
Marstall said the county is moving in the right direction when it comes to paying sheriff’s deputies within the budget.
“Compensation-wise, we made a tremendous move,” he said. “We are in a competitive position.”
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff said the council should do what it takes to meet the county’s needs.
“We can’t stay stagnant and expect to move forward,” she said. “We have to increase taxes.”
Councilman Jose Luis said the growth in the county isn’t paying for itself.
“The costs that we are having because of growth are not being covered by the revenue generated by the growth,” he said.
Councilman Brian Carnes said there is a lag between the growth and its the impact on the county.
“The growth we are looking at now is coming from about 18 months ago,” he said.
Carnes said the county needs to start working on retaining and increasing pay to employees at the Lancaster County Detention Center, adding that moving forward with a new jail will greatly affect them.
Councilman Steve Harper said that employee retention is important.
“This council is serious about employee retention,” he said. “We will be as fair as possible.”
Fund balance
The county will have an estimated $55 million in fund balance (savings) at the end of this fiscal year, which Marstall recommends not dip below $50 million.
He is recommending that some of the extra $5 million be used to complement the county’s Capital Improvement Plan for one-time expenses such as sheriff’s vehicles, fire rescue truck supports and extrication tools, audio and video upgrades for the courtrooms, expanded animal shelter storage space and improvements at all recreation centers, including lighting and flooring updates.
The first reading of the budget is scheduled for May 22. Marstall said he would continue to work on making adjustments to the budget before then.