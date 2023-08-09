A good performance at the Bulldog Bash this week showed the Andrew Jackson High Volunteers where they are, but more importantly, where they need to get better.
The Vols did well against Midland Valley High, but struggled some against Chester High as the Wednesday, Aug. 8, scrimmage wore on at Zemp Stadium in downtown Camden.
“We did good, but we blew some stuff,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Jeremy Smith. “We have got to get better at mental stuff, like pre-snap penalties. Little stuff we have to get better with. We know we’ve got to get better at those.”
The scrimmage for the Vols was about an hour and a half against two teams, with each drive going eight plays before switching possessions.
The first scrimmage was against Midland Valley, where the Vols scored twice.
The second scrimmage was about an hour long against Chester, divided into two 30-minute segments. The Vols were outscored four to two on touchdowns by the Cyclones.
“Offensively, we missed some assignments,” Smith said. “Our guys have to learn we need to get ready to go. Our guys have to get mentally ready to do that.”
Smith said the biggest issue he saw was seven pre-snap penalties that were called against Andrew Jackson. Five of those were called for lining up offside.
Another thing Smith said that stood out to him besides the penalties was how the Vols looked.
“The big thing is we got to get ourselves in shape,” he said. “The guys got gassed. We just have to get in shape.”
The Vols will play next at the Lancaster County Football Kickoff Classic on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Smith said it is good that they have two more scrimmages before their regular season starts Aug. 25.
“We have a little more practice time,” he said. “We aren’t as worried about the outcome of scrimmages.”