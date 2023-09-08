Deputy Shawn Cauthen never intended to be a Sheriff’s Deputy when he graduated high school more than two decades ago. After spending a lot of his childhood at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, with his father, then Sheriff Johnny Cauthen, the place seemed to pull him back in adulthood.

Shawn Cauthen has now been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. He has been a school resource officer at Andrew Jackson High School for three years after working the rest of his career on patrol.