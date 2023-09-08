Deputy Shawn Cauthen never intended to be a Sheriff’s Deputy when he graduated high school more than two decades ago. After spending a lot of his childhood at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, with his father, then Sheriff Johnny Cauthen, the place seemed to pull him back in adulthood.
Shawn Cauthen has now been with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. He has been a school resource officer at Andrew Jackson High School for three years after working the rest of his career on patrol.
“I grew up just a couple hundred yards from this school,” Cauthen said. “One of the best decisions I’ve made was going into the school. I feel like I’m making more of a positive influence on the community here than I ever did on the road.”
After years of patrolling Lancaster County, being a school resource officer has been a great change of pace for Cauthen.
“People only call 9-1-1 and request an officer if something bad is happening,” he said. “That can be taxing after a while. It’s good to get to experience good every day.”
Preventative policing and building relationships with the kids have been the most important parts of the job for Cauthen. One of his favorite memories after coming out of COVID was sitting down at lunch to talk to a group of kids.
“It was sort of an icebreaker for me at this school,” he said. “We talked about video games, movies, comics, and from that moment forward, they would approach me to talk about those things. I want them to see officers as human beings with normal lives and interests.”
In 2016, Cauthen was nominated for the SC Medal of Valor for de-escalating what could have been a deadly altercation in the Flat Creek area. A man asked for an officer to drive out to his house after his loud music had been turned off earlier in the day. When Cauthen responded, he saw the man walking towards him wearing brass knuckles and holding a metal pipe.
Cauthen was backed up to Highway 903 and eventually had to draw his duty weapon on the man. The man was yelling for Cauthen to kill him, along with several other obscenities. After eight minutes, another officer arrived and Cauthen was able to use his taser on the man.
“I talked with him at gunpoint until the other officer got there,” Cauthen said. “That was the longest eight minutes of my life.”
The man died later due to a massive brain tumor. Cauthen was approached about a year after that by the man’s son, who informed Cauthen that the brain tumor had completely changed the man’s personality. The son thanked Cauthen for giving him another year with his dad before he died.
The initial incident happened in the end of 2015. Cauthen received the Medal of Valor the following year.
With a challenging home situation, the schedule as a school resource officer has been a relief for Cauthen. His 13-year-old son has had a very rare genetic muscle disorder since birth that requires 24-7 supervision. They have nursing care from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Cauthen and his wife split the time on weekends. Being off on weekends and holidays has been a huge help.
“I try to use my situation as a reminder to people that you never know what else is going on behind the scenes,” Cauthen said. “There’s a whole lot more to life than work. And if you don’t balance work and life, it can become very overwhelming.”
Cauthen still wears a mask while working so he doesn’t bring home sickness to his wife and son. His son got a cold a few years ago and ended up in the ICU with a collapsed lung. He said COVID has been absolutely terrifying for them.
“The Sheriff’s Office has been incredibly helpful with our situation,” Cauthen said. “I’ve had guys donate sick time to me when I’ve been out for long periods of time, and I am incredibly thankful for that.”
Cauthen said he has enjoyed all of his years at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, but his time at Andrew Jackson has been a breath of fresh air in his career.