Henry Allen Mobley, 57, died Friday, April 21, 2023.
A son of Willie James Bailey and the late Parlene Mobley, he was born Sept. 22, 1965, in Union County, N.C.
His memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiated.
Survivors include one son, Tony Davis of Charlotte, N.C.; one daughter, Melinda Ishmael of Lancaster; one brother, Maurice Mobley of Waxhaw, N.C.; and five grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.