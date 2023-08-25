At HOPE in Lancaster Inc., we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of our community members by providing essential resources and support.
Our pantry plays a crucial role in ensuring that individuals and families have access to nutritious meals and everyday necessities. However, our shelves are in need of restocking, and we are reaching out to you for assistance.
We invite you to join us in our efforts to replenish our pantry supplies. Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of those who rely on our services.
Whether you can donate non-perishable food items, toiletries or other essential goods, every contribution matters and helps us continue our mission of providing hope and sustenance to those in need.
Donate non-perishable items: We are in need of items such as peanut butter, dried beans, spaghetti, canned potatoes, canned mixed vegetables, canned soup, canned assorted beans, canned peas, boxed mac'n'cheese, canned corn, boxed oatmeal, grits and boxed instant potatoes.
Contribute plastic bags: Plastic bags are essential to our operation! We use well over 1,300 bags a week and sometimes more! Don't throw them away drop them off any time on our dock.
Spread the word: Even if you're unable to contribute items directly, you can still help by spreading the word about our pantry restocking efforts. Share our message with friends, family and colleagues who might be interested in making a difference.
Your generosity and support have the power to create positive change in our community. Together, we can ensure that no one goes hungry or without basic necessities.
If you're interested in making a donation, please drop off items at our location at 2008 Pageland Highway, Lancaster, during our operating hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays). If you prefer to make a monetary contribution, you can visit our website at www.hopeinlancaster.org for more information.
Thank you for being a crucial part of HOPE in Lancaster. Your compassion and kindness are what make our mission possible. Let's work together to make a lasting impact.
Khaleek Chapman is development director of HOPE in LAncaster.