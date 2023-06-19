LANNWS-06-21-23 MAN EV

 Ed Reisfeld

Ed Reisfeld, a retired psychologist, is the proud owner of a Tesla vehicle, which he calls “Sparky T.” He says all Tesla owners name their cars.

Reisfeld said Sparky T, a Tesla Y Model five-passenger SUV, is a sophisticated vehicle capable of the most amazing feats. He shared the following information on the electric vehicle at a Life Long Learning meeting April 3 in Sun City Carolina Lakes.