When children are young, we often teach them morals by affirming absolutes — rights and wrongs. We tell them to not steal, don’t lie, and treat others fairly.
It is important to maintain a view of the world that embraces basic absolutes. This is one of the battles going on currently in Western culture, where some forces in society are trying to challenge basic definitions and time-held understandings of fundamental reality.
However, anyone who lives long realizes that many choices don’t come down to simple black and white, “do this” or “don’t do that” rationalizing. I keep a picture in my office in a black frame and white mat. Inside the mat is a gorgeous picture of Triple Falls of the Dupont Forest in Brevard, N.C. Taken during the height of fall foliage, the picture is ablaze with color. It reminds me that while God outlined the world in absolutes, if we think everything comes down to black and white, we miss much vivid color. To dismiss the absolutes is foolish. To deny the color, legalistic.
The apostle Paul wrote the book of 1 Corinthians to a church in a culture gone wild. To be called “a Corinthian” was an ancient slur about a person’s immorality. Their culture was evidently sex-crazed and one that boasted of having no absolutes. “Everything is permissible for me,” they said.
The Corinthians would fit well in our out-of-control Western culture that morally resembles a car driving down a mountainous road at 100 miles per hour. “No one’s going to tell me how to live” — “it’s my body” — “love is love” we are told.
The Corinthian church was tasked with being salt and light in a radically secular, immoral, non-Christian context. Keeping a clear gospel witness was difficult and problematic. They had to learn to live as missionaries in their context, as do we.
Such a task, then and today, requires having our feet planted firmly in the Scriptures, while keeping a discerning eye on culture. Knowing this, in 1 Corinthians 6-13, the apostle gives the Christians a framework for making wise decisions. Dr. Danny Akin sees 10 questions rising out of this to help us make wise decisions in life’s gray areas.
Will this action be helpful to me (6:12; 10:23)?
The Corinthian culture boasted, “Everything is permissible to me.” In other words, I can do anything I want. There is nothing off-limits. Paul challenges that erroneous thinking by asking, “Is this action helpful to me?”
In his book, “The Best Question Ever,” Andy Stanley challenges readers to ask one simple question about important matters: What is the wise thing to do?
Will this action potentially enslave me (6:12)?
Believers are to have one master, and His name is Jesus. There is a danger in living too closely to the edge. There’s little to no wisdom in hanging out at sin’s precipice. This makes you vulnerable to demonic attack and negative influences that can wreck your life.
As a pastor, I’ve seen way too many people who destroyed their lives, walking away from their spouse, children, education, good job and friendships, because of the damning effects of drugs and alcohol and/or sexual immorality. I read this weekend of one man who got into $90,000 worth of gambling debt. Some behaviors that look fun on the front end are awful masters.
Will this action encourage my brother or sister in Christ (8:13; 10:24, 32)?
Paul adjusted his life for the sake of others. He was rooted in the mind of Christ, who submitted himself for the sake of others. Learn to esteem others as better than yourself.
Will this action help or hinder my gospel witness (9:12, 19-23; 10:32-33)?
Paul understood that as a Christian, he was primarily the citizen of another world, another kingdom. He was a royal ambassador for another king.
One of my friends in college was challenged by a respected professor once, “Gene, the things you believe are no longer accepted by polite society.” Gene wisely responded, “Professor, I belong to the Lord Jesus Christ. And one day I’m going to give an account to Him for my life and be judged according to the Bible, the Word of God. I don’t care what polite society thinks.”
A royal ambassador understands he or she wants to accurately represent their Lord.
Is this action consistent with my new life in Christ (6:9-11, 19)?
Don’t compromise the truth in order to gain a hearing. God can defend his own reputation.
Will this action violate my conscience (10:25-29)?
Paul is not saying, “Let your conscience be your guide.” Instead, let your conscience be guided by Scripture and controlled by love. Let your conscience be nurtured by God’s Word and the heritage of doctrinally sound Christian thought and practice — not by the culture’s narrative.
Will this action follow the pattern of the life of Jesus (11:1)?
Years ago, it was popular to wear bracelets that said, What Would Jesus Do (WWJD). However, in order to know WWJD, we must first Know What Jesus Did (KWJD)! Our understanding of who Jesus was and what He would do today should be formed, again, by the Scriptures, not by a cultural narrative.
Will this action show love to others (13:1-13)?
John MacArthur writes, “Now a Christian who is truly well-rounded, positive and effective thinks and acts in two ways: conceptually and relationally. He has the ability to understand concepts and communicate to people. He has knowledge plus love.”
Will this action honor my body which belongs to God (6:19-20)?
God purchased your body at Calvary — and He made your body. Honor him with it.
Will this action glorify God (10:31)?
Finally, can I do this action in God’s presence, welcoming Jesus to join me? An intellectually robust theology, grounded in Scripture, can help you apply that question to countless scenarios.