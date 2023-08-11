My experience with the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood/University of South Carolina Lancaster Summer Bridge program was more than I expected it to be. There are many words I could use to describe this program, but the two that are most fitting are educational and encouraging.
I say this program was very educational because there were speakers/professors who came in from the USCL campus that spoke about various topics such as clubs/organizations, importance of good writing components, carefully taking on our desired career path, mathematics, plus must-haves as we take on college, life and everything in between.
There were also speakers from outside of campus who spoke on the benefits of community service, the importance of mental health, and dismantling the stigma around therapy and counseling that so many of us struggle with. I found it reassuring to know there were professional counselors with a deep interest in helping me navigate life’s challenges.
As someone who has no job experience, I learned that volunteering in my community would be a great way to find my passion in life.
Each of the topics that were talked about were significant to me because I apply them to my life. How do they apply? As an incoming college student, I was able to gain prior knowledge about the importance of having a plan that lays out a path to achieving my goals, the importance of making connections, and how being organized is the key to becoming successful.
Not only did the Summer Bridge experience teach me college tips, but it also taught me real-life tips. Among other things, I was given more information on was how to make a cover letter, enhance my resume for submitting to employers, and how to build confidence with speaking in public.
With the help of Dr. Angela Moss, Donika “Nika” Quattlebaum and Lyrik Alexander-Mitchell, I felt heard and understood in the group. I was never ignored and the lectures that they each gave were informational and always interesting to listen to.
A few that stood out to me were Alexander-Mitchell’s lecture about keeping up with your health, which is commonly forgotten in college because you get so focused on academics, being employed and maintaining a social life, and getting involved within the campus.
Another component of the Summer Bridge program was the team building exercises presented by Quattlebaum. These exercises helped us to realize that we had much more that common than what divided us. This is important because having a support system on campus is vital to a healthy mind.
Moss focused on the importance of maintaining our academic skills, which would help us to have a better college experience.
Once again, I can’t express how many rich experiences and connections this program had for me. Our cohort went on scavenger hunts, toured the Native American Studies Center and traveled to Dave & Buster’s. These trips were not only fun, but they were deeply educational, while encouraging us to use our social skills such as patience, focus, communication, active listening, cooperation and more.
This was the first year of the Summer Bridge program, but it was also a remarkably successful one. I hope to be a peer mentor with this program next summer and encourage all Lancaster High School graduates to take advantage of next year’s Promise Neighborhood/USCL Summer Bridge program.
Mikaylah Quattlebaum is a recent Lancaster High School graduate.