My experience with the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood/University of South Carolina Lancaster Summer Bridge program was more than I expected it to be. There are many words I could use to describe this program, but the two that are most fitting are educational and encouraging.

I say this program was very educational because there were speakers/professors who came in from the USCL campus that spoke about various topics such as clubs/organizations, importance of good writing components, carefully taking on our desired career path, mathematics, plus must-haves as we take on college, life and everything in between.

Mikaylah Quattlebaum is a recent Lancaster High School graduate.