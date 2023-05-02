LANNWS-05-03-23 STAMP OUT HUNGER

Saturday, May 13, marks the 31st anniversary of one of America's great days of giving – the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face-to-face with a sad reality for too many –hunger. So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers.

