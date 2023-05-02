Saturday, May 13, marks the 31st anniversary of one of America's great days of giving – the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face-to-face with a sad reality for too many –hunger. So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers.
These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Lancaster County who need help. Last year, residents of Lancaster County donated over 3,900 pounds of food, and letter carriers and volunteers brought it back to be distributed to those in need through HOPE in Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
The need for food donations is great. More than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger's impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. And nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.
This food drive's timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.
Participating in this year's Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a nonperishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox Saturday, May 13, and your letter carrier will do the rest.
With your help, letter carriers and the U.S. Postal Service have collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food in the United States over the 30 years as a national food drive.
Please help the U.S. Postal Service in its fight to end hunger, as it celebrates its 31st anniversary year in America's great day of giving.
For more information or to volunteer for this or other community impact projects, contact the United Way of Lancaster County at 803-283-8923.