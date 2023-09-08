Mary Hill Allen, 56, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Funeral Service is 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Resurrection of Life Ministry, Apostle Mamie Wilson officiating. Burial in Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was 1-5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 at Crawford Funeral Home.
Mary Hill Allen, a daughter of the late James Hill and Martha Pratt Hill, was born June 27, 1967 in Lancaster.
Survivors include two sons, John Hill and Rodney Greene of Lancaster; two daughters, Latoya Clyburn and Ma’Ricka Hill of Lancaster; two brothers, Glenn and Mickey Hill of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.