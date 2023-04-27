The town of Kershaw has hired a new administrator, who will begin work May 22.
John Howard Douglas, 51, comes with years of municipal experience. He served as mayor of Chesterfield from 1994-2014.
Mayor Mark Dorman was pleased to announce the hiring.
“He has the municipal government experience I was looking for,” Dorman said. “He also has the small-town feel – perfect for Kershaw.”
Douglas said he cannot wait to begin serving the residents of Kershaw. He said he was delighted at the hidden gems the small town offers.
“There are things you don’t see if you just stay on the main highway,” he said. “I am totally impressed with the amenities – the golf course, Stevens Park.”
Douglas was elected mayor of his hometown, Chesterfield, after graduating from Wingate University. He was just 22 years old. His work ethic and desire to serve the public began at a very early age in his grandparents’ store, T&C Grocery. He recalls stocking shelves after just learning to walk and sitting in his grandmother’s lap as she took payments from customers at the checkout.
As a middle schooler, Douglas was a weather watcher for WSOC-TV.
“I remember thinking ‘I’m a kid and I got Chesterfield on TV,’” he said.
He also wrote the weather column in the local newspaper, The Advertiser. By the time he was a high school senior, he served as editor for the paper.
Over the years, Douglas has served on many boards, including Chesterfield’s economic development board, assessment appeals, planning commission, hospice, Municipal Association of South Carolina, tourism commission and beautification. He served as executive director of Greater Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce from 1991-94.
Douglas earned his master of public administration degree from Grand Canyon University last June.
While he was Chesterfied mayor, he worked with Hospice of Chesterfield County from 1992 until 2018.
His is currently chief of business development for CareSouth Carolina Inc., based in Hartsville.
Douglas has two sons. His younger son just graduated from Winthrop University and his older one just earned a law degree.
Douglas is looking forward to moving to Kershaw.
Dorman said Douglas is exactly what he was hoping for.
“He has the small-town values and the government experience,” Dorman said. “When I interviewed him, I felt like I had known him my whole life.”
Dorman said Douglas will begin May 22 and the current administrator, Ryan McLemore, will stay until May 12.