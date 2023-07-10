The Lancaster County Swiftwater Team and other county first responders helped rescue three people from the Catawba River last week.
The Lancaster County team was called to help the Chester Swiftwater Team about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, July 6, to help find two missing people on the Catawba River near Great Falls.
Upon arrival, they were told that about 6 p.m. Wednesday, two females and a young male were tubing near the entrance to the Long Bypass Reach.
Tubing is highly discouraged by safety officials in this section of the river, due to the rapid currents and large obstacles like rocks and trees.
The trio got into some strong currents and were taken downstream. The young male was thrown off the tube and held onto a tree. The two females were washed onto Mountain Island.
After a long night of holding on to tree limbs, the young male made his way along the bank to an area where he was able to get help.
With this information, the multi-county teams launched two drones to begin the search as they readied their boats. Within a short time, one of the drones spotted the tubes beached on the island.
Rescue boats were deployed and as they neared the tubes, they could hear one of the females yelling. The boat crew landed near the tubes and rescuers found the two females, who had climbed up onto the island.
After an initial survey for injuries, the two females were taken to a waiting EMS unit from Lancaster County. Reports said that one female was transported to MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, and the other female and young male were checked and released.
“The entire rescue took less than an hour from the initial notification. This was a great team effort from all responders from Chester and Lancaster County,” said Ed Darby, Chester County emergency management director. “It is important that people enjoying the river have the correct equipment and experience. The river can be a dangerous place if you are not prepared. No one should ever enter the river without a life jacket.“
Responding agencies also included Lancaster County Fire Rescue, Lancaster and Chester counties emergency management, Chester County EMS, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Chester County, Great Falls and Fort Lawn fire departments.