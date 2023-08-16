There are a few noticeable changes to the high school football rules this year and, although there remain significant differences with college rules, this year’s changes align with them.
High school changes
Last year, it became legal for a passer to intentionally throw an incomplete pass, provided he had been outside the free blocking zone and the ball crossed the neutral zone. This year, the passer who throws the ball must be the only player who possessed the snap. This is the same as the college rule.
An airborne player retains the status he had when he left the ground. So if a player jumps from out of bounds and possesses a pass and then lands in bounds, the pass is incomplete as the player had not established himself in bounds prior to touching the ball. This is the same as college.
Intentional pass interference has been removed from the rules. All pass interference is treated the same.
There is a huge change in penalty enforcement. Contact fouls by the offense behind the neutral zone will no longer be penalized from the spot of the foul, but from the previous spot.
For example, if a quarterback drops back to pass and an offensive lineman is flagged for holding 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage, last year this would have been penalized from the spot of the foul, resulting in first down and 27 yards to go. Now this will be enforced from the previous spot, resulting in first down and 20.
Fouls by the defense when the run ends behind the neutral zone will also be penalized from the previous spot. This is the same as the college rule.
College changes
There are not many changes to the college rules this year and most of the changes have to do with timing.
When the offense gains a first down, the clock will no longer be stopped to award a first down except with less than 2 minutes remaining in the second and fourth quarters. This is expected to reduce the total number of plays in a game by about eight.
Consecutive charged team timeouts will no longer be allowed by the same team in any individual dead ball period. Many times teams used consecutive timeouts to “ice” the kicker. This will no longer be allowed. This is the same as the NFL rule.
A period will only be extended if a penalty is accepted for a live ball foul during the last play of the second or fourth quarters. The first and third quarters will no longer be extended if this happens.
The field will be made available to squad members no later than 3 minutes prior to the second-half kickoff. When squad members enter the playing enclosure during halftime, they must be accompanied by a staff member. If kickers or other squad members come onto the playing enclosure before the field is available, their activities must be confined to the team area and all kicks must be made into the practice kicking nets until the field is available.
Drones are not allowed over the field or the team area when squad members are present within the playing enclosure. Outside the limit lines, game management (or conference policy) will govern drone activity. Bottom line is if a drone is spotted over any part of the field, the game will be suspended until it leaves.