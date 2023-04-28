Former Indian Land High School football player Dorian Williams was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Williams, an inside linebacker, was selected on day two of the draft by the Buffalo Bills.
This year’s draft is in Kansas City. Williams was overall the 91st player selected in the three-day draft.
Williams was projected to be selected Saturday between the fourth and seventh round.
“Williams has a high ceiling and could prove to be a steal,” said ESPN’s Steve Muench, when analyzing the Bills' pick.
A 2019 graduate of Indian Land High, Williams went to Tulane University in New Orleans, where he started for three seasons.
He had 132 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions this past season and helped to guide the Tulane defense to a Cotton Bowl win. Williams was named MVP in the Cotton Bowl game, where he recorded 17 tackles.
