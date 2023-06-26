It is always heart-warming to see people come together to make a positive impact in their community, and that is precisely what has happened with the partnership between the Lancaster Salkehatchie Camp and Lancaster Promise Neighborhood (LPN).
The two organizations came together to renovate the home of Princess Twitty, a Lancaster homeowner in the Promise Neighborhood Zone, by combining their missions – service through faith and community revitalization.
The work, done June 11-16 by Salkehatchie youth campers and their leaders, included building a water trench, replacing windows, rebuilding the back porch, painting the kitchen, installing a backsplash, and pressure washing the outside of the house Twitty has called home for 64 years.
St. Luke United Methodist Church member Susan Hagins, who leads the Lancaster Salkehatchie Camp with her husband David, helped oversee the work on Twitty’s home.
Hagins said Salkehatchie is their way to serve the community by providing an opportunity for the workers and homeowner alike to “worship through work” during this week of mission service. She noted the enthusiasm of the dozen youth volunteers working tirelessly to restore Twitty’s home and how connecting with a community through service is something to be celebrated.
Twitty, who was also born in the house, was overflowing with gratitude to both organizations. She is truly grateful for the connections she made with her “adopted” campers, saying how much she is going to miss this great group of young people with whom she had the opportunity to worship and enjoy meals.
Twitty said the work done on her home has made a real difference in her life, as well as removed the financial burden and worry over how she would have been able to afford those renovations herself.
The two organizations look forward to their continued work together through the Salkehatchie Summer Service program, a UMC outreach program in South Carolina.
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community and welcomes the opportunity to continue this work through other community partnerships. Any groups interested in such partnerships or to help with the upcoming community workday should visit the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood website, www.lpnsc.org, stop by the office at 121 S. Wylie St., Lancaster, or call the office at 803-313-4141. Volunteering with Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is an excellent opportunity to connect with your community and make a real difference.
About Salkehatchie
The Rev. John Wesley Culp and 40 members of the United Methodist Church in Hampton County started the Salkehatchie Summer Service program in 1978. Volunteers sign up through their churches to participate. This year, there were 37 camps across the state. Anyone 14 and older can register to take part in the camps, as well as view other locations and videos at salkehatchie.org.
About Lancaster Promise Neighborhood
Modeled after the Harlem Children’s Zone and funded by the U.S. Department of Education as well as local foundations, corporations and individuals, Lancaster Promise Neighborhood promises to do “whatever it takes” with the community to make sure every child who lives in the Clinton Elementary to A.R. Rucker to Lancaster High schools attendance zones has the opportunity for success.