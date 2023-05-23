Mr. Roger Lee Moore, 55, departed this life on Friday evening, May 12, 2023.
Roger was born in Pageland on July 9, 1967, to Jimmie Lee and Marietta Carelock Moore. He was educated in the Mecklenburg County school system.
Those left to cherish his memories are three sons, Tavious Moore and Codarol Moore, both of Lancaster, and Demario Moore of Greenwood, Ind.; his parents of Lancaster; three brothers, Brian Moore of Lancaster, Tony Moore of Chesterfield and Aaron Moore of Waxhaw, N.C.; and two grandchildren.
His funeral service was Saturday, May 20, at Stewart Funeral Home.