Artis Baskin Sr., 87, of Lancaster, died suddenly on Thursday, July 13, 2023, while visiting his son in Virginia.
In 1954, Artis graduated from Barr Street High School in Lancaster. After graduating from Claflin College in Orangeburg, he moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he taught students with special needs in the Buffalo Public School System for 35 years. While teaching, he earned master’s degrees in special education from Buffalo State College and in psychology from Springfield College. He was a veteran of the Korean War, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. for 67 years, and an active community volunteer, who will be remembered for his generous spirit and unwavering faith.
He is survived by his son, Artis Baskin Jr. (Cari) of Dumfries, Va.; daughter, Nikki Baskin of Durham, N.C.; grandchildren, Bryce and Judith; brother, Mack Baskin; and sister, Barbara Baskin Clinton. He is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Bertha, and two siblings, Robert Jr. and Birdell.
Visitation will be held 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Crawford Funeral Home, 410 W. Meeting St., Lancaster.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, also at Crawford Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Artis Baskin Sr.’s name to the charity of your choice.
Crawford Funeral Home and Washington Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.