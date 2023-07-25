Artis Baskin Sr., 87, of Lancaster, died suddenly on Thursday, July 13, 2023, while visiting his son in Virginia.

In 1954, Artis graduated from Barr Street High School in Lancaster. After graduating from Claflin College in Orangeburg, he moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he taught students with special needs in the Buffalo Public School System for 35 years. While teaching, he earned master’s degrees in special education from Buffalo State College and in psychology from Springfield College. He was a veteran of the Korean War, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. for 67 years, and an active community volunteer, who will be remembered for his generous spirit and unwavering faith.