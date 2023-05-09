Six3Tile, a subsidiary of Aleris LLC in Lancaster, is launching Shower & Tub Surrounds Pro Kits for multifamily and apartment rapid renovations.

Six3Tile has developed a PVC-based ceramic tile alternative, incorporating large format, pre-cut panels that will rapidly refurbish or replace a shower or tub, conveniently packaged into a single-box. Their Pro Kits provide an elegant look, while significantly reducing traditional tile installation time and effort, resulting in faster and more predictable renovation schedules with reduced labor cost.

