YORK COUNTY – A Lancaster County student was one of three area students who received scholarships from the Master Gardeners of York County (MGYC),
Indian Land High School graduate Ellie Gerdes received one of three $2,250 Lannie Love Education Scholarships (LLES). Other recipients were RaeLyn Abernathy and Paola Morales.
Gerdes will attend Clemson University, pursuing a major in horticulture.
Abernathy, a Clover High School graduate, will attend Coastal Carolina University to pursue a major in marine science.
Morales, a Northwestern High School graduate, will major in environmental science at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
The LLES is open to students residing in the South Carolina counties of Chester, Lancaster and York, who are pursuing higher education in various fields, including horticulture, agriculture, turf management, botany and environmental science. Other factors contributing to selection of awardees include grade point average, letters of recommendations and career development activities.
Named for a beloved former president of the MGYC, this scholarship program is funded by Master Gardener annual events such as Joy of Gardening Symposium (now in its 17th year); and plant sales in conjunction with Rock Hill’s Come-See-Me, the York County Ag+Art Tour, and other venues.
"The Master Gardeners of York County have been supporting this scholarship fund since its inception 11 years ago," said Marshall Rouse, Scholarship Committee chair.