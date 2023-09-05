LANNWS-09-09-23 MG SCHOLARSHIPS

Lannie Love Education Scholarship Committee Chair Marshall Rouse, left, presented scholarships to, from left, RaeLyn Abernathy, Paola Morales and Ellie Gerdes. At right is Anne Murray-Randolph, president-elect of the Master Gardeners of York County.

YORK COUNTY – A Lancaster County student was one of three area students who received scholarships from the Master Gardeners of York County (MGYC),

Indian Land High School graduate Ellie Gerdes received one of three $2,250 Lannie Love Education Scholarships (LLES). Other recipients were RaeLyn Abernathy and Paola Morales.