Minor Lindsey Love, 80, of Heath Springs, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
The son of the late Minor Love and Ruth Love, he was married to the late Phyllis Love.
Survivors include sons, Bryan Love (Bethany) of Blythewood and Christopher Love of Gastonia, N.C.; grandchildren, Ella Love, Peyton Love, Bryan Love, Lilliann Love.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in Fork Hill Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Dale Walters. Family will greet friends afterward.
Memorials: Fork Hill Baptist Church, 1125 Fork Hill Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058; or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.