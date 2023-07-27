The last week in July is typically known as closed week for the S.C. High School League.
This means no team activities, but it also means that football season is right around the corner. The closed week in July is roughly the two-minute warning before the season starts.
The 2023 season started Friday, July 28, with teams being able to officially practice for the upcoming season.
Coaches are glad that summer is over and football is right around the corner.
“Anytime you go into the summer, there is some anxiety on how the team will develop,” said Indian Land High School head coach Adam Hastings. “When we left the field after spring practice, we were positive with how things were going with the team. We had an active summer. Now I see a team that has come together.”
First scrimmages or jamborees can be held Aug. 3. The first game of the season for most schools is Aug. 18.
For smaller teams that don’t have the luxury of a deep bench, such as Buford High School, one of the biggest goals of summer work is to come out unscathed.
“We came out with no injuries,” said Buford head coach Joe Watson. “Number-wise, we are OK as far as participation. I think we will be fine. There has always been a depth issue at Buford.”
Preseason rankings
Early preseason rankings by the High School Sports Report has two local teams opening the season in the top 25.
At 4A, Indian Land is ranked 12th in the preseason, with Region III rival Northwestern High ranked No. 1.
“We know our region is one of the toughest regions in South Carolina,” Hastings said. “You have to bring your A game every week.”
In the 2A rankings, Andrew Jackson is ninth in the preseason, with Gray Collegiate ranked No. 1. Last year, the Volunteers finished in the top four of the state.
“They (the players) get motivated by it,” said Jeremy Smith, Andrew Jackson head coach. “It doesn’t motivate me. We have goals of winning the region and getting to the playoffs. It doesn’t affect what we do.”
The Vols were also able to get through the summer healthy as well.
“For the most part, the kids did a good job buying in,” Smith said. “They already had an idea of what it takes. We have just got to get in game shape.”