Eight local farm sites will take part in the South Carolina Ag+Art Tour in Lancaster County on May 13-14.
The local sites are Benford Brewing Co., Elliott's Nursery, Hall Family Farm, Historic Craig Farm, Laurel Haven Estate, Maple Leaf Stables, Rich Hill Farms and The Ivy Place.
The S.C. Ag+Art Tour invites visitors to explore the agriculture and artistic heritage of the state through a free, self-guided tour of designated farms, featuring local artisans and farmers markets.
During the tour, visitors have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action and buy their works, enjoy the melodies of local musicians, and learn more about rural life.
The tour is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with over 45,000 visitors participating since it started in 2012 in York County.
The 2023 tour will include 11 South Carolina counties, with different counties participating each weekend. The tours will run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays each weekend.
Other counties' dates are:
• May 6, Lexington County
• May 13-14, Aiken County
• May 20-21, Colleton, Newberry counties
• June 3-4, Kershaw County
• June 10-11, Richland, York counties
• June 17-18, Fairfield County
• June 24-25, Chester County
Artisans needed
The S.C. Ag+Art Tour is currently seeking artisans to participate in the tour at local farm sites.
Artisans such as painters, potters, weavers, quilters, acoustic musicians, artisan bakers, value-added producers and others who make hand-crafted products without using kits or commercial models and whose primary components are not manufactured, are welcome to apply.
Artisans will be located at tour sites, where they can sell their products.
Interested artisans can visit the artisan recruitment website at agandarttour.com/for-artisans to learn more and apply. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 28.