Over the past six years, Todd Shigley has guided the Andrew Jackson High School football program to a lot of success, but now he said it is time for a change.
He resigned Monday, April 24, as head football coach and will be leaving the education profession as the end of the academic year.
Shigley said he will be entering the business world in the food service industry, but couldn’t elaborate on any specific plans at this time.
“I am buying a business in Lancaster,” he said. “It was an opportunity I felt like I couldn’t pass up, so I am giving a try at it.”
Shigley posted a 38-24 record during his time at Andrew Jackson. He said he knows the Volunteers will be successful this coming season. He has been at the school for nine years.
“I have enjoyed my time as head coach at AJ and I know they've got a bright future this coming season,” he said. “I felt like God was leading me in a different direction.”
While at the school, Shigley helped elevate the program. He is the third coach in school history to guide the Vols to two 10-win seasons.
In the nine previous seasons before he took over, Andrew Jackson won a total of 36 games. Shigley won 38 games in six seasons with the Vols.
He was named the Tri-County Coaches Association Coach of the Year for 1A-3A in 2022 and won Lancaster County Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.
His team finished 11-3 this past season and won its first region championship in football since 1982, winning a school-record 11 straight games. He has the second most wins in the history of the football program.
Shigley said it was tough to tell his players and he will miss seeing the new team come together.
Spring practice starts next Monday, May 1, for the Volunteers, who made it to the 2A Lower State Championship last year.
“We will still be around the AJ community,” he said.
Shigley is the second Lancaster County football coach to announce they were leaving within the past week.