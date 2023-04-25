LANSPTS-04-26-23 SHIGLEY LEAVING

Andrew Jackson High School head football coach Todd Shigley resigned his position April 24 and will be changing careers at the end of the school year.

 Gwynn Leaird

Over the past six years, Todd Shigley has guided the Andrew Jackson High School football program to a lot of success, but now he said it is time for a change.

He resigned Monday, April 24, as head football coach and will be leaving the education profession as the end of the academic year.

