The community of Sun City Carolina Lakes (SCCL) is embroiled in controversy over a recent policy adopted by its homeowners association board of directors. The policy bars declared political candidates running for public office from presenting or campaigning in its amenity centers.

The board stated that its decision is not political and is neither an attack on free speech nor on the right to assemble, nor is it biased for or against a particular political party or individual candidate. It is a dispassionate and objective choice as to how the association manages its private property.